Downtown Fort Myers reacts to Donald Trumps third indictment

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As former President Donald Trump faces his third indictment and we are six months away from the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, Fox 4 spoke took to the streets in Downtown Fort Myers to see how people are feeling.

Fox 4 was able to speak with Florida residents who all felt passionate that Donald Trump has been wronged.

“I think it’s disgusting," said Julie Bates. "I think it’s all a facade to cover all the things the Bidens have done."

Trump currently holds a massive lead in all polls for the 2024 Republican nomination, anywhere between 25 and 40 points.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis sits at a distant second.

Now, the question is whether or not the charges against Trump will lead the Republican Party to Desantis.

“I’m not sure that this is quite Ron Desantis' time," said Roxanne Rice. "He’s a great guy we love him. We want to keep him as our Governor a little while longer."

Although many that spoke with Fox 4's Bella Line don't think the latest indictment will affect his campaign, the next major turning point could come at the upcoming Republican debate on August 23.