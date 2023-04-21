Downtown Fort Myers expected to see huge crowds with Trump visit

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) said security would be increased in Downtown Fort Myers on Friday.

With multiple events happening Friday night including former president Donald Trump’s visit to Fort Myers, finding parking will be a challenge.

Trump will be speaking at a sold-out event at Caloosa Sound Convention Center Friday night. At the same time, the River District will be holding its monthly Art Walk downtown.

The handful of events taking place is expected to draw big crowds downtown.

FMPD is advising people to give themselves enough time to park and get around roadblocks.

Roads around the convention center will be blocked off.