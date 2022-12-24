Watch Now
Downtown Fort Myers embraces last minute Christmas shoppers

Franklin Shops
Johnny Gonzalez
Jean Barnett is pictured helping a customer out at the Franklin Shops in Downtown Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The cold temperatures didn’t discourage last minute holiday shoppers this Christmas Eve.

Jean Barnett, a sales associate at the Franklin Shops in Downtown Fort Myers said, they’re expecting a lot of shoppers Saturday.

“We sell everything here,” she said.

Every little section at the Franklin Shops is filled with merchandise from about 80 vendors.

“Very, very unique one of a kind and we have a lot of local artists, and their art is very unique.”

That’s where Fox 4 reporter Alexandra Rangel found 12-year-old Ezra Blaustein, searching for a gift.

“Last minute Christmas shopping for my stepmom. She loves amethyst,” he said.

Barnett said Ezra picked the right spot to shop. She said the holiday season has been a good one so far.

“It has brought a lot of joy,” said Barnett.

Joy, she said, was much needed following Hurricane Ian.

“It was pretty bad, but there were a lot of people worse than us,” she said.

