Donations welcome to help community members during cold winter days

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Local government officials are asking the community to donate wold weather supplies to assist families and individuals experiencing

homelessness.

Items such as gloves, hats, scarves, blankets, and hand warmers can be dropped off at the following locations between Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

Cape Coral Police Department: 1100 Cultural Park Blvd, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fort Myers Police Department: 210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At this time, Lee County libraries and recreation centers are not accepting donations.

Severe Weather Outreach Teams are mobilized when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower. Teams provide cold weather items and access to transportation to one of the participating shelters.