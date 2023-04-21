Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Donald Trump visits downtown Fort Myers

In downtown Fort Myers, roads near the Caloosa Sound Convention Center are already closed ahead of Former President Donald Trump’s visit. The former President will be in town Friday night, speaking at the Lincoln Regan Dinner in front of a sold-out crowd.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 06:49:41-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The former President will be in town Friday night, speaking at the Lincoln Regan Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Lee County at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

The event is sold out.

Mr. Trump’s visit comes as he’s been racking up several endorsements from Florida Congressional Republicans, including Reps. Byron Donalds and Greg Steube, who represents most of southwest Florida.

It will include speeches from Trump, Congressmen Greg Steube, and Byron Donalds.

Political consultant and lobbyist Roger Stone will also give a speech along with former National Security Advisor to the U.S. Michael Flynn will appear via a recorded video. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding dealings with a Russian ambassador but was later pardoned by Trump. Stone also received a pardon from Trump just before he left office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM