Donald Trump visits downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The former President will be in town Friday night, speaking at the Lincoln Regan Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Lee County at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

The event is sold out.

Mr. Trump’s visit comes as he’s been racking up several endorsements from Florida Congressional Republicans, including Reps. Byron Donalds and Greg Steube, who represents most of southwest Florida.

It will include speeches from Trump, Congressmen Greg Steube, and Byron Donalds.

Political consultant and lobbyist Roger Stone will also give a speech along with former National Security Advisor to the U.S. Michael Flynn will appear via a recorded video. Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding dealings with a Russian ambassador but was later pardoned by Trump. Stone also received a pardon from Trump just before he left office.

