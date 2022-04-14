Dolphin dies after being impaled in head along Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Warning: Images included in the following story are graphic - discretion is advised.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is asking the public for tips about a dead dolphin found in late March on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

A necropsy revealed the dolphin was impaled in the head with a spear-like object while alive.

NOAA and marine mammal experts received a report of a dead bottlenose dolphin on March 24. Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials were able to recover the animal.

A wound could be seen above the animal's right eye. The dolphin was described as "an adult lactating female."

NOAA law enforcement officials seek information from anyone who may have details of this incident. Please call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously.

FWC/NOAA

FWC/NOAA

NOAA says investigators suspect that the dolphin was impaled while in a "begging" position associated with illegal feeding.

Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people, boats, and fishing gear with food, which puts dolphins and people in harmful situations.

Since 2002, at least 27 dolphins (including this one), have been stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with sharp objects.

Anyone found guilty in connection with this incident can be prosecuted and face up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail per violation.

