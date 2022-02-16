Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Dog rescued from pipe after brush fire scare

items.[0].image.alt
Lehigh Acres Fire Control / Twitter
MaxDogRescue
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:11:02-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A dog named Max had an adventurous morning Wednesday, complete with flames, smoke, and rescue workers.

According to a series of tweets by Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue, the dog was walking with its owner in the area of 71st Street W when they encountered a small brush fire.

The fire spooked Max, who ran into a nearby culvert pipe and became wedged inside.

Officials said the fire itself was extinguished quickly, however it took about two hours to free Max from the pipe.

"Max gave us 5/5 stars, but said he needs a nap," the department tweeted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4