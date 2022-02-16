Dog rescued from pipe after brush fire scare

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A dog named Max had an adventurous morning Wednesday, complete with flames, smoke, and rescue workers.
According to a series of tweets by Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue, the dog was walking with its owner in the area of 71st Street W when they encountered a small brush fire.
The fire spooked Max, who ran into a nearby culvert pipe and became wedged inside.
Officials said the fire itself was extinguished quickly, however it took about two hours to free Max from the pipe.
"Max gave us 5/5 stars, but said he needs a nap," the department tweeted.
A brush fire was quickly extinguished this morning on 71ST W, but the firefighters had more work to do - rescuing a dog who got stuck in a culvert pipe after fleeing from the flames. pic.twitter.com/zEnmAWtMKF— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) February 16, 2022