Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach reopen to the public

Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 01, 2023
Lee County Parks & Recreation announced that Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach accesses have reopened to the public Wednesday.

These locations are open 7 days a week, from dawn to dusk.

Residents and visitors are advised:

• Beaches and beach parks have not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions.

• Some amenities such as restroom facilities, piers, and walkovers have not been repaired or replaced at this time.

• Debris continues to wash onshore and quickly may be obscured by sand.

• Beach shoes should be worn at all times.

• Debris can still be found in near-shore areas, such as dunes or mangrove-lined coastlines.

• Closure signs are posted where necessary.

For more information on additional openings and available amenities, visit www.leeparks.org.

