Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach reopen to the public

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced that Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach accesses have reopened to the public Wednesday.
These locations are open 7 days a week, from dawn to dusk.
Residents and visitors are advised:
• Beaches and beach parks have not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions.
• Some amenities such as restroom facilities, piers, and walkovers have not been repaired or replaced at this time.
• Debris continues to wash onshore and quickly may be obscured by sand.
• Beach shoes should be worn at all times.
• Debris can still be found in near-shore areas, such as dunes or mangrove-lined coastlines.
• Closure signs are posted where necessary.
For more information on additional openings and available amenities, visit www.leeparks.org.