Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach are reopening to the public

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Parks and Recreation announced that Dog Beach and Boca Grande Beach have reopened to the public.

The beaches are open 7 days a week from light until dark.

Residents and visitors are being advised to proceed with caution around the area since Hurricane debris continues to wash on shore.

The parks and recreation also want to advise beachgoers that amenities

such as restrooms, piers, and walkovers have not been fully repaired at this time.

Officials are saying beach shoes should be worn at all times.

Closing signs will be posted in the necessary locations. Lee Parks and Recreation has status updates on its website.

For more information on additional openings and available amenities, visit their "Hurricane Ian Park Progress Map" on their website.