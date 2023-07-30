Doc Ford’s Fort Myers Beach location reopens Monday after Hurricane Ian recovery

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille closed their doors after Hurricane Ian left severe damage.

Ten months later, the Fort Myers Beach restaurant will open again on Monday.

The Sanibel Island location reopened in February.

After ten months of repairs, their Fort Myers Beach location will open Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

David Faranza lives in Cape Coral and frequently goes to Fort Myers Beach.

He said, “It’s just another piece of the puzzle being put in place. It’s taken a long time for this area to get back.”

Joe Harrity's family and the Marinello family own Dock Ford's Rum Bar and Grille. He said, “We’re really excited to turn that chapter like I said, and move on from Hurricane Ian.”

Harrity said staff helped out with the repairs as some kitchen staff and bartenders became plumbers and carpenters.

They redid the patios, bars, and kitchen and completed other renovations in the past ten months.

Harrity added, “We are looking forward to getting back open and getting going again. A little bit more of a sense of normalcy and put this behind us.”