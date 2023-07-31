Doc Ford's becomes the 19th restaurant to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Monday, a line of returning customers 10 months after Hurricane Ian was a sign that Doc Ford's is back open.

The ribbon cutting on Monday made Doc's the 19th restaurant to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian.

The road to reopening was different for many, like Doc Ford's manager Reese Collins.

“It was a struggle,” said Collins as he recapped for Fox 4 what he did during the 10 month rebuild. “I was able to do construction for a little bit and went to another restaurant,“ said Collins.

Reese said the reopening of the FMB location means more than 100 employees were also being welcomed back.

“I was very impressed with how much has come back, how quickly,” said one customer who was visiting from out of state.

Others like Larry Conley, who owns Reel-ality Sportfishing, have lived on the beach long before Hurricane Ian.

“Reel-ality Sportfishing Charters, we have been here for 12-14 years,” said Conley.

During those years, Conley said he made it a part of his day to stop into Doc Ford's.

“I use to get fuel here right over there and I would stop on my day off and get a bite to eat,” said Conley.

It was a welcomed return and a sign of progress for both the people and businesses of Fort Myers Beach.

“It's going to be nice-transition everyone getting everyone back to speed for season and the first thing people see when they cross that blue bridge is the big Doc Ford's sign on the marina next door,” said Collins.