Divers find car in canal after early morning crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Divers were seen locating a car in a Cape Coral canal after an early morning crash.

The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) responded to the crash around 3 a.m. at Skyline Boulevard and Mohawk Parkway.

CCFD says that divers entered the water to search the car and found no passengers in the car or in the water.

First Responders say the driver was found walking six blocks away from the crash sight and was wet and head contusion.

CCFD says the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and that the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating.