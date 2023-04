LEE COUNTY, Fla. — DiamondHead Resort is continuing the reopening phase that it started back in December, where the resort started allowing for a few of its 121 one-bedroom suites to be filled.

Starting April 14th, the resort is allowing for full reservations.

Just like much of Fort Myers Beach, the resort took a major hit during Hurricane Ian.

DiamondHead is hoping to get things back up and running to full capacity in the near future.

To make a reservation, you can call 855-608-5485.