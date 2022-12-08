DiamondHead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach reopening after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — DiamondHead Beach Resort announced a phased reopening of the resort, located on Ft. Myers Beach, following the impact of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.

A limited number of resort suites will be available starting Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

A portion of the 121 one-bedroom suites are ready for guest occupancy, the resort is now prepared to provide accommodations for those continuing the rebuilding efforts of Fort Myers Beach.

“As an active member of the Fort Myers Beach Community, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve others once again. We want to express our deepest appreciation for the countless first responders, community leaders, and officials who have worked relentlessly to help in the recovery efforts” says General Manager Neil Hopgood.

Reservations are now being accepted for arrival beginning December 14, 2022, for first responders, displaced residents, emergency personnel, relief and construction crews assisting in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.

Additional reservations can be made for those conducting business on or near Fort Myers Beach, such as adjusters, contractors, repairmen, and the like.

Reservations can only be made by calling 888-976-2079.

