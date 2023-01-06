Dia De Los Reyes, how the Latino community continues to celebrate Christmas in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you're still seeing Christmas decorations up around town, there might be a reason. For the Latino community, decorations and even the Christmas tree are left up until or a little after January sixth, to celebrate the holiday, "Los Reyes Magos," meaning the Three Kings.

The holiday is meant to celebrate when the three Wisemen arrived to baby Jesus and were able to present him with gifts of, gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Vanessa Chaviano, Founder and President of Leading Latina puts on the festival every year with the help of the community, "So it’s nice to kind of see that represented, it’s not just on the 25th it’s also January sixth as well, including our traditions and what we do as a family," Chaviano referring to decorations being left up longer for the celebration this year.

On Saturday, January 7th, at the Gulf Coat Town Center, the non-profit is inviting all latinos and non-Latinos in the community to celebrate with music, food, community heroes and even a tournament, "Participate, get to know us, connect with the other community members, we have a domino tournament that’s part of the Hispanic tradition as well, so it’s just coming out and having fun."

All profits from the festival will go to Leading Latina, "Connect with the Hispanic community but also help raise funds for scholarships here locally," through their work Chaviano says they're able to help High School students in Lee And Collier County, "So we want everyone out there to kind of get the opportunity and be able to sign up and get that scholarship."

If you wold like to get involved with the non-profit or donate, click here.