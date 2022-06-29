Detectives need help identifying burglary suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are looking for the suspect in the images below - seen on surveillance footage breaking into cars in the area of French Street and Thomas Street.

Back on June 10 at around 10:00 p.m., the suspect was seen opening one vehicle's unlocked driver's side door, looking through the car's center console and stealing cash from inside.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, sandals and was riding a bicycle.

The same suspect was also seen going into other driveways to break into other cars.

Later on, the suspect was spotted running away from the area with two other unidentified people.

If you have any information on any of the suspects, Fort Myers Police asks that you contact Detective Carlos Ramos by calling 239-321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.