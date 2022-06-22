FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Detective Division needs help identifying the male in the photo who is said to be connected to an armed robbery of a 64-year-old, disabled man.

On the evening of Saturday, June 18, two male suspects and one female suspect lured the victim into the Travelodge at 4760 S Cleveland Ave.

The suspects beat and pistol whipped the man before stealing his cash, watch, car keys and cell phones. The three made their escape, leaving the victim beaten and locked in a hotel room.

If you have any information on any of the suspects, including the one in the photo, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers.