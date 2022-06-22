Detectives locate and arrest shooting suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police arrested Alex Dwayne Smith on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Back on Monday, FMPD responded to 2275 Central Avenue after reports of a shooting.

The suspect shot the male victim in the foot after the victim asked for the loud music to be turned down in a parking lot.

On Tuesday, detectives saw Smith in the same car that was seen at the shooting early on Monday morning. The detectives conducted a felony traffic stop by the Edison mall.

Police took Smith to Lee County Jail and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense) and drug possession.

According to FMPD, Smith will face more charges following forensic analysis of the gun found in Smith’s vehicle during the traffic stop.

WATCH VIDEO OF ARREST: