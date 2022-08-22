Detective searching for man accused of stealing cash from Walmart

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are searching for a man accused of stealing money while purchasing a money order from a Walmart located on College Parkway.

According to Crime Stoppers, the clerk said that he placed a stack of cash on the counter and when it was counted, the suspect did not have enough to pay for the transaction.

The clerk said the suspect picked up the money with a "slight of hand" took the bills from the bottom of the stack and placed the cash in his pocket. Then, the suspect returned the rest of the money to the cashier who did not count it again. The money was placed in the drawer and the order was issued.

According to the report, the suspect shortened the store by $3,236.

Crime Stoppers is looking for anyone who can identify the man and for anyone with more information to submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

There will be a cash reward for tips that lead to his arrest says Crime Stoppers.