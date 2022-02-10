DCSO: Woman charged with trafficking drugs

DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman, who was trafficking drugs, after they received a call from a concerned citizen about a reckless driver on Highway 72 last night.

The DeSoto officers were able to report to the scene fast and arrested the driver Mackenzie Scarlett Salter who was said to be a Sarasota County resident.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office report on Facebook, officers took Salter to the DeSoto County jail last night on the charge of her Trafficking at least 14 grams of Methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The DeSoto Sherrif's Office