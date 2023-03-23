Design update for Cape Coral Yacht Basin expected

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Waterway Advisory Board is meeting with the City of Cape Coral on Thursday afternoon for a design update on the Cape Coral Yacht Basin.

The yacht basin, beach club, boat ramp, and community park, have remained closed since Hurricane Ian.

The city says it’s still assessing damage and figuring out how to move forward. It will be some time before it reopens., but when it does it will be renovated and expanded.

Hurricane Ian really caused extensive damage to the yacht basin.

From structural damage to damage on the basin’s docks and tennis courts.

Back in November about one million dollars in projects were approved for the yacht basin.

The city council approved two grants for new restroom facilities and also expanding the beach at the yacht club. that money will be coming from lee county’s tourist development council.