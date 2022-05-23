DeSantis to speak in Cape Coral as special session begins

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will spend part of the first day of the legislature's special session speaking in Cape Coral.

His press office announced DeSantis will have a statement to make at Cape Coral Police Department headquarters.

DeSantis will be joined by Trey Price, Florida Housing Finance Corporation Director, as well as Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

Monday begins the state lawmakers' look at possible bills to tackle the issue of soaring insurance costs in the state.

Two big bills on the docket cover reforms GOP members say balance "costs and protections for consumers" and "add reasonable guardrails" for insurers to protect them from frivolous claims.

The governor's appearance is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.; you can watch that when it begins in the video player below; you can also watch for updates on Fox 4 Morning News and in this article at the conclusion of the announcement.