Deputy reinstated with Lee County Sheriff's Office after domestic abuse claims

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms Deputy Christopher Doughty is back working with LCSO.

He was working as a school resource deputy prior to being relieved of law enforcement duties by Sheriff Carmine Marceno which was announced in a press conference in early July.

During that press conference, it was stated that the termination came after a domestic disturbance.

Doughty worked with LCSO for 14 years, 13 of those years being with the youth division in schools. However, on Wednesday, LCSO would not confirm if Deputy Doughty was back as a school resource deputy or not.

In July's press conference, Sheriff Marceno said Doughty had minor disciplinary issues previously but nothing that had majorly concerned the Sheriff's office before the incident.