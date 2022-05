FORT MYERS, Fla. — For Mother's Day Central District deputies paid a special visit to their district's Mom, Miss Opal.

Miss Opal has been a Fort Myers local since the mid-1960s and the district's mom for a few months now. She is often visited by the deputies who come over to check on her.

To celebrate their district Mom, deputies brought her flowers, got her groceries for the rest of the week, and wished her a wonderful Mother's Day.