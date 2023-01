ESTERO, Fla. — Deputies are searching for two people in connection with a theft at an Estero outlet store.

Detectives say it happened at the Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets on Tuesday.

They want to talk with a man and woman seen on security footage inside the store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen.

If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.