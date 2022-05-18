Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Deputies seek suspect in North Fort Myers arcade robbery

VegasKnightsRobbery.png
SWFL Crime Stoppers
VegasKnightsRobbery.png
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 10:22:14-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers need your tips in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the Vegas Knights Arcade on N Cleveland Ave. was robbed by the suspect about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash as well as a purse.

Cape Coral police reported a similar incident shortly before; it is believed the same suspect may be responsible.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. You can also submit tips through the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4