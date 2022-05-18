Deputies seek suspect in North Fort Myers arcade robbery

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers need your tips in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the Vegas Knights Arcade on N Cleveland Ave. was robbed by the suspect about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash as well as a purse.

Cape Coral police reported a similar incident shortly before; it is believed the same suspect may be responsible.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. You can also submit tips through the P3Tips app.