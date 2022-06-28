Deputies need help identifying 2 burglary suspects

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities need assistance identifying two suspects involved in a burglary from a building on Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres on June 11.

The first suspect, designated in the photos below as Suspect #1, was in the area earlier in the day “scoping it out,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Later on, Suspect #1 returned with Suspect #2 in a Chevrolet S10 with a single cab. The two left with multiple items in the back of the truck. According to Crime Stoppers, Suspect #2 walks with a limp.

The building is currently in the process of having both the interior and exterior painted. One of the contractors left his equipment inside the home. The contractor locked the home with a deadbolt and hid the key. When the contractor came back to work, the key was in the deadbolt, and more than $1,500 worth of his equipment was gone.

If you have any information, Crime Stoppers asks that you call them at 1-800-780-8477 or go to their website.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for any information leading up to their arrests.