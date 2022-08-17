Deputies locate subject after disturbance that prompted school lockout

ALVA, Fla. — Lee County deputies confirmed they have located a subject they say is connected to a "disturbance" that occurred earlier Wednesday morning.

Deputies deployed a drone to assist in the search, which was taking place in the area of E Hampton Cir. in the Alva community.

LCSO officials confirmed the subject was taken into custody just before noon in the area of Palm Beach Blvd.

The law enforcement presence prompted a brief lockout at two neighboring schools.

Lee County Schools confirmed River Hall Elementary and Buckingham Exceptional were under lockout conditions for about 20 minutes, but they were allowed to return to normal operating schedules by 9 a.m.

"The lockout this morning at River Hall was during student drop off," said spokesperson Rob Spicker, "so no students were allowed onto school property until it was lifted."

Buckingham starts later in the day and did not have the same issue, Spicker added.

LCSO said the incident that prompted the search remains an active and ongoing investigation.