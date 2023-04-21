Teen arrested after victim was shot in the leg in Immokalee

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Ashley Lane in Immokalee for a reported shooting early Friday morning.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound laying on the ground near a vehicle in the driveway.

Several witnesses told deputies the suspect had fled behind houses towards Carson Lakes Road.

The victim was flown to the hospital and there told detectives the name of the suspect.

The aviation unit was able to track down a group of people in a vehicle leaving a home near Carson Lakes Circle.

Deputies say one of the people stopped telling them what had happened and the suspect was trying to scare the victim but instead shot the ground and ended up shooting the victim.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested for aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.