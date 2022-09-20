Deputies arrest suspect for stabbing victim more than 40 times

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after investigators say he stabbed a victim more than 40 times.

It happened on Monday at The Trading Post at Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda.

Deputies arrived and located a victim who had been stabbed dozens of times in the head, neck, and torso.

The victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where they underwent emergency surgery.

Deputies arrested suspect Edmond Clarke.

Detectives gathered surveillance video from the scene, which shows Clarke and the victim entering the store.

They say minutes later, without warning, Clarke took a pair of scissors from the counter and began stabbing the victim multiple times before retrieving several other knives and continuing the brutal attack, which lasted for several minutes.