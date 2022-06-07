Deputies arrest pair identified as phony service workers

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that Manatee County deputies arrested a pair who investigators believe dressed up as pest control workers to commit a property threat.

The two were identified as Laura Frank and Sean Frank and were arrested on May 12.

Residents of Southwest Florida were experiencing a growing trend in property theft. Cape Coral Police said that the fraudsters would disguise themselves as workers for pest control companies, homeowners associations, utilities, or city departments.

CCPD said that elderly residents are the main targets.

The scammers go door to door and while one person talks to distract, the other person goes in and commits theft.

Manatee County officials believe the pair were responsible for similar crimes in their jurisdiction. Laura Frank was released on bail however Sean Frank has not been released.

Cape Coral police and Manatee County Sheriff's Office believe there may be more victims of the pair's alleged ruse. You're asked to contact local law enforcement if you believe you have been victimized.