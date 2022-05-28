Deputies arrest an 11-year-old for threatening his elementary school

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On May 28, Lee County Sheriff’s Office learned about a text message a fifth grader sent threatening the safety of Patriot Elementary School.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the School Threat Enforcement Team reacted as quickly as possible.

“My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat,” Sheriff Marceno said.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division is assuming the case.

Detectives interviewed the 11-year-old before deputies charged him with Making a Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting.

Sheriff Marceno said he saw the student’s behavior as “sickening,” especially so soon after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Sheriff Marceno said.