Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the store on South Tamiami Trail after getting reports that two Hispanic men walked out of the store with large boxes and tools and then fled the scene in a U-Haul van.

However, deputies were able to immediately stop them. Deputies found that, along with boxes of tools and furniture, there were several people in the van.

The two men had taken an air conditioning unit, laser kits and patio furniture from the store.

Luis Lemus and Jose Rosario were arrested and charged with grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. A woman in the van, Cecilia Castro, was taken in on a warrant from Osceola County.