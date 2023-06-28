Watch Now
Delays, detours expected ahead of downtown Fort Myers rally

Organizations will protest SB 1718, newly signed immigration legislation
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 20:26:20-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Traffic impacts are expected across Fort Myers Wednesday morning as Florida grassroots organizations are planning a march in protest of SB 1718.

The 4-mile march is expected to attract 7,000 people. Road closures will be in place and security will be present.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at Centennial Park, then heading eastbound on First St., continuing onto Palm Beach Blvd. and ending on Miramar Street.

Closures may also effect the Edison Bridges heading into and from North Fort Myers.

