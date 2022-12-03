Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with participating counties, including Lee County, to assist in debris removal after Hurricane Ian.

FDEM is now accepting applications from private and commercial property owners in need of assistance with the removal of debris, vehicles and vessels from their property.

If requested, this program also provides support in identifying and reuniting vehicles, vessels and other title property lost or displaced due to Hurricane Ian to their rightful owners.

Click here for more information, or to submit an application.

Please note that completing an application does not guarantee eligibility for debris removal or the return of your displaced title property.