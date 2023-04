FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a call at Allied Recycling around 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, crews discovered multiple piles of debris and heavy machinery were on fire.

A water supply was established and responders were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby structure.

FMFD units stayed on scene for the rest of the morning to ensure the fire was out.