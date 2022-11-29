Watch Now
Debris drop-off sites to close by end of December

Two sites set to close by Dec. 9; two more by Dec. 21
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 29, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County officials announced two debris drop-off sites will close this week.

The public drop-off sites set up at Brooks Park in Fort Myers and the Lehigh Acres branch of the county's Mosquito Control District will shutter at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

Officials say the closures are due to "diminished use." More than 4,600 people have visited the two sites since they opened in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but the need has dropped.

For instance, the Brooks Park site saw more than 100 visitors at its peak, with a daily average of 66 visits. However, officials said, last week's average dipped to 38.

The Lehigh Acres site only dealt with vegetative debris; a daily average of 28 visits shrunk to 12 last week.

The county's other debris drop-off sites, at 18078 Cypress Point Road in Fort Myers, and the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, will remain open through December 21.

Up-to-date information on debris collection, removal, and drop-offs can be found at leegov.com/debris.

