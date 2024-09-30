DEADLY WRONG-WAY CRASH: Man dies after driver heads south on northbound I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75.

Troopers say the crash happened on Sunday, October 30th at mile marker 139 in Lee County.

The front of an 86-year-old driver's car collided with the front of a 56-year-old driver's SUV in the area of the Lucket Road Overpass.

The not-at-fault driver was critically injured, transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The wrong-way driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

