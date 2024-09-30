Watch Now
DEADLY WRONG-WAY CRASH: Man dies after driver heads south on northbound I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75.
Troopers say the crash happened on Sunday, October 30th at mile marker 139 in Lee County.

The front of an 86-year-old driver's car collided with the front of a 56-year-old driver's SUV in the area of the Lucket Road Overpass.

The not-at-fault driver was critically injured, transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The wrong-way driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

