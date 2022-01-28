Deadly DUI crash investigation interrupted by second incident

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says an investigation into a deadly, DUI-related crash was interrupted by an unrelated third-party who was also under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Estero Blvd. and Dakota Ave.

Investigators say 31-year-old Jorge Rivera Jr. hit a female bicyclist with his 2016 Chevy Equinox. His vehicle continued on, hitting a mailbox on Estero Blvd. before coming to a stop.

The woman, described as a 54-year-old Michigan woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivera is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence. Bond has not been set.

As FHP continued investigating the crash scene into the early morning hours of Friday, investigators say a woman drove past an area closed off to the public.

Troopers say 55-year-old Denise Karda of Fort Myers Beach showed signs of inebriation during a subsequent traffic stop. Karda was arrested and charged with DUI. Bond was not set as of 9 a.m. Friday.