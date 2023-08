CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say one person died early Friday morning when a car crashed into a canal off of NE 37th Street, a few blocks east of Island Coast High School.

Police say the call came in at 2:41 a.m.

A neighbor told Fox 4 he has lived in the Cape for 11 years and has never seen a car crash into a canal in his neighborhood. Police tell us they will release more information later Friday.