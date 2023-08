LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers and the Army Corps of Engineers have been replacing sand after it was washed away due to Hurricane Ian.

The city of Fort Myers says money is being spent on Fort Myers Beach to renourish and protect the entire island.

The city sent a letter to people living on FMB asking permission for crews to add sand on the owner's property during the rebuilding process.

The deadline to sign up for replacing sand is August 18 at 4 p.m.