LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a dead shark was found under the Big Carlos Pass Bridge on Friday.

FWC said the shark had been defiled and left under the bridge. Biologists identified the species as a bull shark.

The FWC Division of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Incidents like this one are taken very seriously, and FWC encourages the public to report any potential violations to their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.