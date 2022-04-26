Cypress Lakes gets ready for De'vondre Campbell camp

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the past 6 years, De'Vondre Campbell has been lighting it up on the field.

But for the past 5 years, he's been finding a way to pass his knowledge of the game onto his community.

"You know, he's kept his head down," said head football coach Joey Mendes, "stayed humble and he's grinded it all out. Just giving his feedback to the kids and kind of instructed them the right way, has really helped me pass it on to them also."

Cypress Lake High School has hosted the De'Vondre Campbell football camp for the past 5 years.

Giving them a chance to learn from one of their former panthers.

"I mean it's pretty awesome," said Elias Jones. "It just shows you that anybody in our school or whatever can just make a big name for themselves, go to the league and pursue their dreams."

Some of these athletes have been going to these camps since the beginning.

Trying to perfect their craft, as much as possible.

"So it's really cool to see someone come from a small school like this," Zachary Bocchino. For him to come back and share with us, it really helps the team a lot."

For these Panthers, they hope that the skills they continue to learn from these camps, will allow them to bring home that first state title.

"You know, it'll all pay out in the end," said Mendes. "In the classroom, on the field, in the community. Once you kind of incorporate it all together, it'll lead you to that state title."

