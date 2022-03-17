Watch
Cypress Lake High students pose behind 'inappropriate' posters they hung

Cypress Lake High School
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 17, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An unknown number of students at Cypress Lake High High school partook in hanging up "inappropriate" signs in the school's empty courtyard.

According to the report, the inappropriate signs were hung up for a few minutes then taken down after students took photos in front of the signs to post on their social media.

The school says that they take cases like this very seriously at Cypress Lake High.

The NAACP of Lee County has been alarmed by the incident. The school has further said that they have taken appropriate disciplinary actions per the student code of conduct which was said to be managed at a level 4 offense.

