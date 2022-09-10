Cyclist killed in Lehigh Acres hit and run

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run collision in Lehigh Acres around 6:40 this morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south on Sunshine Boulevard while the cyclist was traveling along the edge of the roadway. The front right end of the sedan collided with the cyclist.

After the collision, the driver of the sedan fled the scene. The cyclist, a 40-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP said the sedan could possibly be a 2002-2006 silver Nissan Altima with right front damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.