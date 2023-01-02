Curbside hurricane debris deadline coming up for certain areas in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County leaders said people living in certain areas of the county have until January 3, 2023, to place hurricane Ian debris curbside.

Areas facing the deadline are:



Briarcliff Daniels Parkway corridor Eagle Ridge Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande San Carlos Park The Villas

On Monday, Michale Cecala, who lives off Briarcliff Road, said at one point his neighborhood street was unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian.

“Those trees, I would say those trees were just full of nothing but debris,” said Cecala. Looking ahead, Cecala said there is now a clearer path moving forward.

Lee County leaders said the Jan. 3 deadline is in place so that they can determine how much more work needs to get done.

Others living off Briarcliff Road, like Greg Kearney, said a lot of their property was damaged after Ian, which means their curb has seen a fair share of debris.

“They were about ten feet high and from property line to property line,” said Kearney.

Lee County said residents of other areas in unincorporated Lee County do not yet have a deadline for debris set out. While county leaders report that the county’s debris-hauling contractor will continue collections of storm debris.

Residents are reminded to place green vegetation out for their regular yard-waste collection, which county leaders said occurs weekly.

So far, Lee County says it has collected more than 5 million cubic yards of debris in unincorporated Lee County. It's an amount Kearney has been contributing to since Ian.

“This is the 3rd pile of debris, so this will be the third time the county has picked it up,” said Kearney.

Kearney said it's a race to keep up with the county, which he said marks the finish line for Ian. “We have got most everything done, the county has been very helpful,” said Kearney.

It's also the starting line for neighbors like Michael Cecala for getting back to normal.

“The grass is growing back and even though it's a little bit of the dry season by springtime you will never know, or even realize it happened,” said Cecala.