Curbside debris removal service extended on Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach has announced that the removal service for hurricane-related debris has been extended until further notice.

The announcement comes after the Fort Myers Beach town council meeting on Tuesday.

Property owners who live on the Town's side streets can continue to place debris curbside in the right of way for free pick up until notice is given otherwise.

Contractors with the State of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will continue to collect the debris.

According to CrowderGulf’s Regional Manager Barton Holmes, more than 1.1 million cubic yards of debris have been collected since Hurricane Ian. Which equals about 28,714 truckloads.

More than 55,000 pounds of “dirty sand” was collected, and about 25,000 pounds were able to be cleaned and returned to the beach.

FDEM is no longer accepting applications from private and commercial property owners to remove debris and other title property.

For information about an application submitted prior to the March deadline, please call 850-961-2002.