Crystal Shores Marriott in Marco Island hosts hiring event post Hurricane Ian

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — On Thursday the Crystal Shores Marriott in Marco Island, held a hiring event post Hurricane Ian to fill over 20 open spots in the hospitality industry, ahead of their reopening.

Those who were interested in any of the open positions could walk right in and interview with management and hospitality recruiters in their desired avenue of the industry, leaving with a possible job offer or even a job.

General manager of the location, says the hiring event is not only important to the resort-- but for the community as a way of offering employment for many who may have lost it after.

"We'd be able to contribute to the success and welfare not only of the individuals, but other businesses in the community as soon as we're able to open up and accept more people, it also supports other businesses in the area," Louie said.

Louie also added that some people were given jobs right on the spot and there were pending offers after the event, "We had 22 open positions and 25 people registered to come, so I think it will be a good."

Hourly positions available include activities and recreation associates, front office personnel, housekeeping associates and more. Current associates say they love the company because of the culture, benefits, discounts and flexible work environment.

If you weren't able to make the event, Louie says it's ok, you can still apply online.