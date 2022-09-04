Watch Now
CROW Visitor Education Center closed for refurbishments

Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 04, 2022
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife is taking advantage of the Labor Day holiday to do a little freshening up.

CROW's Visitor Education Center on Sanibel Island will be closed the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 9.

Organization officials say the closure is needed "to spruce up the center and enhance the overall visitor experience."

The VEC offers interactive exhibits and live animal encounters to help visitors learn more about CROW's mission of animal rehabilitation and nature conservation.

The CROW hospital center will remain operational during the visitor center's refurbishments.

