CROW rescues an infant otter

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued a female North American River Otter that was said to be suffering from exhaustion and dehydration in a dry area.
The infant otter was reported coughing and making harsh lung sounds so veterinarians suspect it is pneumonia.
CROW transferred her to a wildlife rehab that will care for the her going forward.
Yesterday, a very special guest was admitted to the clinic!
