Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

CROW rescues an infant otter

FMfY1JmXoAAkm6e.jpeg
CROW Twitter
FMfY1JmXoAAkm6e.jpeg
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 13:43:44-05

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued a female North American River Otter that was said to be suffering from exhaustion and dehydration in a dry area.

The infant otter was reported coughing and making harsh lung sounds so veterinarians suspect it is pneumonia.

CROW transferred her to a wildlife rehab that will care for the her going forward.

FMfY1qAWQAA4yEc.jpeg
FMfY1JnXIAE4WKB.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4