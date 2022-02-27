CROW rescues an infant otter

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued a female North American River Otter that was said to be suffering from exhaustion and dehydration in a dry area.

The infant otter was reported coughing and making harsh lung sounds so veterinarians suspect it is pneumonia.

CROW transferred her to a wildlife rehab that will care for the her going forward.

CROW Twitter

